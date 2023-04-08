Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* A recap package of Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar from RAW

* Paul Heyman and Jey Uso backstage segment

* Ricochet vs. Ivar

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H addresses the WWE Universe

* The Judgment Day cuts a promo

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* A brief backstage segment with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owen, and a backstage segment featuring LA Knight and Xavier Woods

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Sami Zayn vs. Jey Uso

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from WrestleMania 39

* WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will appear

* Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest

* Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in six-man action

* New SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley will claim her blue brand throne

* New Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will continue celebrating their big title win

