Cody Rhodes is not currently scheduled for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event from Montreal.

There has been some speculation on WWE possibly booking Rhodes for a promo or some sort of run-in at Elimination Chamber, but PWInsider reports that they are not going in that direction as Rhodes is not scheduled to be in Montreal.

There’s also a lot of speculation on Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos being in Montreal this weekend for SmackDown and Elimination Chamber. It’s believed that Jimmy Uso is not allowed to travel into Canada due to his past DUI arrests, but Dave Meltzer recently noted that this is no longer the case. It remains to be seen if that is true.

The new report from PWInsider notes that Jimmy and Jey Uso were not scheduled to be live at tonight’s SmackDown from Montreal, which goes along with the storylines as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns wants them to stay home and watch the show from there because as Paul Heyman stated to Jimmy last Friday, sometimes you see things on TV that you might miss when you’re live at the show.

Regarding The Usos’ status for Elimination Chamber, it was noted that the brothers missing Saturday’s show was “less concrete” than their status for tonight’s SmackDown. One rumored scenario for this weekend has Jey turning on Sami Zayn to help Reigns retain his title at Elimination Chamber, which would then lead to The Usos defending against Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

On a related note, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is already in Montreal and was scheduled to make some sort of appearance on tonight’s SmackDown to promote the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, which will see the winner go on to challenge Belair for the title at WrestleMania 39.

Finally, Bray Wyatt was booked for tonight’s SmackDown at last word, with Uncle Howdy likely making an appearance as well. Wyatt and Howdy have only made one brief appearance since Wyatt defeated LA Knight in the Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble last month.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.