The May 5 edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

This will be the WWE Backlash go-home edition of SmackDown. WWE previously announced that Backlash will take place in the same venue, on Saturday, May 6, with artist Bad Bunny as the special host. WWE noted in today’s press release that the SmackDown show was announced due to the high-volume of Backlash ticket pre-registrations.

WWE will be offering a combo ticket for both shows in Puerto Rico, beginning this Monday, March 20 at 12pm ET via Ticketera.com. Fans can visit this link to sign-up for pre-sale notifications. The general public on-sale for tickets will be on Tuesday, March 21 at 10am ET via Ticketera.com.

“The PRCDA and the Puerto Rico Tourism Company have a phenomenal track record of delivering large-scale events to the island,” said John Porco, WWE Executive Vice President, Live Events. “Their partnership and support have allowed WWE to bring not just one – but two – nights of sports entertainment to Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot this May.”

“Puerto Rico is a world-class entertainment destination. We have proven ourselves time and time again by hosting worldwide known and recognized events. Our unique venues provide the perfect settings to receive our visitors and to guarantee them an incredible experience. We are proud and very excited to host one of the most-anticipated events of this year”, said Mariela Vallines, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Convention District Authority.

“Puerto Rico is a renowned, successful host of sporting events due to its state-of-the-art modern infrastructure, air-and-sea accessibility, variety of accommodations, experienced production staff and its warmth and hospitality. Events such as WWE’s Backlash and SmackDown provide a great venue to showcase the island’s assets both as a diverse travel destination, and an ideal location to hold international events such as this,” said Carlos Mercado Santiago, Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

