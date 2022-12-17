WWE taped the December 23 edition of SmackDown on FOX tonight from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL, after this week’s live SmackDown went off the air. The episode was taped ahead of time due to the Christmas holiday.

You can click here for full spoilers to air next Friday. Below is the non-spoiler match listing:

* Gauntlet to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler

* Rey Mysterio vs. Angel

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Hit Row

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* Plus appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, John Cena (pre-recorded), others

