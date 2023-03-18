According to SpoilerTV, the March 17th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew 2.122 million viewers overnight, a slight decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.141 million. They scored a rating of 0.52 in the key demographics, which was up from last week.

WWE and AEW had massive competition last night due to the NCAA March Madness tournament and regular season NBA games. However, final viewership for SmackDown, which comes out next week, has shown an increase in ratings and will most likely increase for the March 17th episode.

Speaking of…the show saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally reunite and stand side-by-side against The Bloodline.