Tonight’s Royal Rumble go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas.

SmackDown will feature two semi-finals matches for the tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a future shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. The top match announced for tonight is Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa.

It’s interesting to note that Brock Lesnar is advertised for tonight’s show by the WWE Events website and the arena website. Lesnar returned at RAW 30 on Monday night to help WWE United States Champion Austin Theory retain over Bobby Lashley, but his Rumble spot was not confirmed. This will be Lesnar’s first blue brand appearance since July 29, 2022.

Besides Superstars already announced for matches, the arena and WWE websites also have The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, and RAW Superstars The Street Profits advertised.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Royal Rumble

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. Hit Row

* #1 Contenders Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for tonight:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.