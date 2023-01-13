The Road to Royal Rumble will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

SmackDown will be headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defending against Braun Strowman. Kevin Owens will face Sami Zayn.

Besides the Superstars announced for matches, the WWE Events and arena websites also have SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The Brawling Brutes, and WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day advertised.

This looks to be Rousey’s first appearance since dropping the title to Flair earlier this month.

Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Royal Rumble build continues

* Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Braun Strowman

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.