The post-SummerSlam edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

WWE has confirmed that Jimmy Uso and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for Tribal Combat fallout, but Jey Uso is not currently advertised. WWE’s official preview for tonight notes that Jimmy will return to SmackDown to acknowledge his Tribal Chief.

SmackDown will also feature WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defending against Santos Escobar, who won the recent United States Title Invitational. The only other match announced for tonight’s SmackDown as of this writing is AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross.

It’s likely that new WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY will be on tonight’s show. Other Superstars advertised by WWE and the arena are LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Solo Sikoa, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Bianca Belair, and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* SummerSlam fallout

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defends against Santos Escobar

* Jimmy Uso returns to SmackDown to acknowledge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.