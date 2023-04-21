Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio as the build for Backlash continues.

WWE is promoting a “Title Town” theme for tonight’s SmackDown as WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend against Xavier Woods, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will make their first title defense against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

It’s also believed that the new feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross will continue tonight, plus The LWO vs. The Judgment Day, including build for the planned Backlash bout between Zelina Vega and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

live coverage at 8pm ET

