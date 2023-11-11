WWE SmackDown Results 11/10/23

Nationwide Arena

Columbus, Ohio

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Kevin Owens)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

The LWO Segment

Rey Mysterio: Columbus, Ohio. Welcome to Friday Night SmackDown. Let’s cut to the chase. Last Saturday at Crown Jewel, I put my United States Title on the line against Logan Paul. As you can see, Logan stole my title. Now, we all know the referee’s decision is final. But I truly believe that Logan couldn’t beat me if it wasn’t for those brass knuckles. Without those brass knuckles, I would be standing right here, still as the United States Champion. So, I promise I will do whatever I can to get a rematch with Logan Paul.

Carlito: Rey, nobody wants to see you as the United States Champion more than Carlito. But seriously, we’re not going to talk about Crown Jewel? Well, Carlito wants to talk about it. You’re blaming the wrong person, Rey, Rey. Don’t blame Logan. Blame the person that left the brass knuckles on the apron for him, Santos Escobar.

Santos leaves the ringside area in a fit of rage.

First Match: Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits vs. Carlito w/The LWO

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lashley backs Carlito into the turnbuckles. Carlito ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Lashley with a cross chop. Carlito dropkicks Lashley. Lashley drops Carlito with a shoulder tackle. Lashley poses for the crowd. Lashley slams Carlito’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lashley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Lashley with repeated back elbows in the corner. Lashley follows that with a Corner Spear. Lashley with a NeckBreaker. Lashley with clubbing blows to Carlito’s back. Lashley is mauling Carlito in the corner. Lashley is choking Carlito with his boot. Carlito blocks The Hurt Lock. Carlito decks Lashley with a JawBreaker. Carlito with a JawBreaker. Carlito kicks Lashley in the gut. Carlito with a knee lift. Lashley shrugs off a short-arm lariat from Carlito. Lashley with a toe kick. Lashley goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Carlito counters with a Delayed Vertical Suplex of his own. Carlito clotheslines Lashley over the top rope.

Lashley delivers a gut punch. Lashley slams Carlito’s head on the steel ring steps. Lashley throws Carlito into the ringside barricade. Lashley drives Carlito face first into the steel ring post. Lashley has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Lashley has Carlito perched on the top turnbuckle. Lashley and Carlito are trading back and forth shots. Carlito sends Lashley crashing into the canvas. Carlito with a flying shoulder tackle. Lashley blocks The Backstabber. Carlito kicks Lashley in the face. Carlito sends Lashley tumbling to the floor. Carlito with a Slingshot Pescado. Carlito resets the referee’s ten count. Carlito rolls Lashley back into the ring. Montez Ford runs interference. Joaquin Wilde tees off on Ford.

Dawkins delivers The Pounce. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Lashley drops Carlito with a Flatliner. Dawkins launches Del Toro over the ringside barricade. Santos Escobar joins the fray. Ford clocks Carlito with an Enzuigiri from the outside. Lashley connects with The Spear to pickup the victory. After the match, The Profits gangs up on Carlito. Santos looks on from the ring apron and does absolutely nothing. Rey Mysterio storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save. Rey starts arguing with Santos. Rey reminds Santos that the LWO is all family. Santos proceeds to attack Rey from behind. Rey slaps Santos in the face. Rey helps Santos get back on his feet and apologizes to him. Santos drives Rey back first into the ring post. Santos with a Running Dropkick with Rey’s leg trapped inside the ring stairs. Santos says that he loved Rey, but he made him do this. Zelina Vega scolds Santos.

Winner: Bobby Lashley via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley tried to catch up with Santos Escobar as he was exiting the arena. Santos says that Rey Mysterio had it coming to him.

Damage CTRL, Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair and Asuka Segment

Bayley: We all saw what just happened. Now, I’ve had a plan and vision for Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai ever since the inception of Damage CTRL. Everything I wanted to become true, became true. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Ms. Money In The Bank. And WWE Women’s Champion. Iyo Sky has defeated the best in the business. Charlotte Flair. Asuka. Bianca BelAir. And obviously it’s Iyo’s era, all because of my plan. I said, all thanks to my plan. Good job, clap for yourselves, idiots. Moving on, Crown Jewel should have been Damage CTRL’s proudest moment. But instead, I said, what, just like all of you at the return of Kairi Sane. And it’s not how Damage CTRL handles things, so Iyo, if could please do me the honor and come out here so we could talk like adults. What is she even doing out here? And what was she doing at Crown Jewel? Iyo, you know I had a plan for that night, and we always have a plan.

Iyo Sky: Hey, Bayley, I had a plan, too. It’s Iyo’s era, right? I have to thank Kairi for helping me retain the title. Isn’t that what you wanted?

Bayley: Yes, that’s what I wanted, that’s what I wanted for the both of you. But the last time we saw Kairi in WWE, I mean, this happened. So, after watching that back, you could understand my concern with having Kairi around. Look, what’s going on? I’ve been here long enough; I know how things work around here. I know how alliance’s work.

Dakota Kai: Bayley, hold on for a second. Look, we didn’t bring Kairi into Damage CTRL to hurt you, that was never the plan in the first place. We brought her here to make Damage CTRL stronger. And look, we know how much you’ve done for us, and we’re very grateful for that, but we wanted to take some of the weight off of you, that’s it. Look, it worked because Iyo is still champion. Damage CTRL is stronger than ever. This should be a celebration. That’s what you wanted.

Kairi Sane: Bayley, I respect you as a leader of Damage CTRL. And I forgive you.

Bayley: I don’t hug anymore. I don’t do that.

All of Damage CTRL proceeds to hug Bayley.

Bianca BelAir: Hold up, hold up. See, Kairi might forgive Bayley, but I don’t forgive Damage CTRL. See, my mistake was believing that Iyo actually had enough confidence to face me one on one, but oops, my bad. Tonight, I will have to whoop all three of you.

Bayley: Oh, Bianca, no one likes a sore loser.

Bianca BelAir: Yeah, but a lot of people don’t like Damage CTRL. And guess who else was upset that Kairi joined Damage CTRL?

Asuka: Iyo, Kairi, no one is ready for Asuka.

Second Match: Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander

This match started during the commercial break. Lee drops Alexander with a shoulder tackle. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Lee drops down on the canvas. Lee leapfrogs over Alexander. Alexander lunges over Lee. Dropkick Exchange. Alexander lands The Suicide Dive. Alexander rolls Lee back into the ring. Alexander drops Lee with a Slingshot DDT for a two count. Alexander with two knife edge chops. Alexander sends Lee to the corner. Alexander with a running forearm smash. Alexander with a basement dropkick for a two count. Alexander and Lee are trading back and forth shots. Alexander with the irish whip. Lee side steps Alexander into the turnbuckles. Alexander launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with a Roundhouse Kick.

Lee with a Slingshot Hurricanrana. Lee follows that with a Somersault Plancha. Lee rolls Alexander back into the ring. Lee flips over a clothesline from Alexander. Lee with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Lee is measuring up Alexander. Alexander with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Forearm Exchange. Alexander kicks Lee in the face. Lee with a Rebound German Suplex. Lee SuperKicks Alexander. Alexander responds with The C4 for a two count. Lee with a Pop Up SuperKick. Lee goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Alexander counters with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Alexander goes for The Lumbar Check, but Lee rolls him over for a two count. Lee with a Running Knee Strike. Lee connects with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via Pinfall

LA Knight & Grayson Waller Segment

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. Crown Jewel didn’t go exactly the way I hoped for. And I come out here, and I can tell you that I’m sorry and that I fell short. I can tell you that I didn’t live up to the expectations. Yeah, I’m not going to say anything because I would be a damn liar. Because I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I walked into this ring. I took Roman Reigns within an inch of that WWE Championship. I dropped his head with a BFT. And I had him with a 1-2-3, if not for Jimmy Uso. Let’s just call what it was. I got robbed. I’m not going to mince words about that. But Roman Reigns, let me tell you this, right now.

Take every dollar you got, give Jimmy Uso a raise, give Jimmy Uso a promotion, give Jimmy Uso the pleasure you can give him, because the bottom line is, without him, you would be looking at the new WWE Champion right now. And so, a lot of people might think, well, back to the drawing board, maybe you just go to the back of the line, Huh? Nah-Nah. You got to understand something, I’m not done with The Bloodline. The Bloodline is not done with me until I own Roman Reigns, until I own the WWE Championship. YEAH! Which means I got to take them out, piece by piece.

Grayson Waller: LA Knight, you’re straight up embarrassing yourself right now, mate. You’re blaming everybody but yourself. So, what I think you need is a dose of honesty. Because the truth is, you know it, these flops know it, maybe you’re just not the guy. But I certainly know someone who is the guy.

LA Knight: Hey, everybody, it’s Kangaroo Jackass.

Grayson Waller: He’s a comedian. Well, how about we do an impromptu, Grayson Waller Effect, because I got a question that I need an answer for. Do you really think that you belong in the ring with Roman Reigns?

LA Knight: I’ll get to that in a second. Let me answer your question, with a question of my own. Actually, I got a question for everybody. The Grayson Waller Effect, that sounds like an STD, right? This guy, he got dropped by a Saudi movie star at Crown Jewel. And he’s out here asking if I belong in the ring with Roman Reigns. Well, I see you got your five-dollar haircut, you’re ready to take your school pictures, good for you. The only problem is, when I look at you, I just get the feeling you’re not allowed to be 50 yards by a school, you creep. But let’s be serious for a second. You got yourself in a lot of hot water right now. You got a match with me. And how did you do that, because you wanted to play around on the internet. I guess you can take boy out of the mother’s basement, but you can’t take the mother’s basement out of the boy.

Grayson Waller: I think you need to remember who you’re talking to, lad.

LA Knight: I remember who I’m talking to, because you were coming at me with a lot of energy yesterday on X. As a matter of fact, I think we call that big incel energy. But I’m going to put it to you like this. While you’re worrying about whether I belong in the ring with Roman Reigns, let’s worry about the fact that, right now, you want to talk a big game on X, you found yourself in the ring with a very angry, frustrated, me. And what that means is that I’m going to take every bit of anger and frustration out when I stomp out your keester while the whole world tells you whose game this is, with everybody saying, LA Knight.

Third Match: LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Knight clocks Waller with a microphone. Knight launches Waller over the top rope. Knight pours water all over Waller at ringside. Owens is absolutely loving it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Waller drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Waller with a forearm smash. Waller whips Knight into the turnbuckles. Knight clotheslines Waller. Knight with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Knight applies an arm-bar. Knight transitions into a wrist lock. Knight with clubbing arm-ringers. Waller shoves Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Waller. Waller retreats to the outside. Waller pulls Knight out of the ring. Knight with a straight right hand. Knight dumps Waller face first on the ring apron. Knight hammers down on Waller’s chest. Knight with a Slingshot Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Waller lands back on his feet. Knight blocks The O’Connor Roll. Knight with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Knight is putting the boots to Waller. Waller scores a right jab. Waller rocks Knight with The Rolling Elbow.

Waller with a double sledge. Waller transitions into a ground and pound attack. Waller with forearm shivers. Knight is throwing haymakers at Waller. Waller reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight sends Waller crashing to the outside. Knight with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Knight dribbles Waller’s head on the announce table. Waller sends Knight face first into the announce table. Waller drives Knight back first into the steel ring steps. Waller drops Knight with a Sliding Lariat. Waller has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Waller applies a rear chin lock. Knight decks Waller with a JawBreaker. Waller with a foot stomp out of the corner. Waller tells Owens should take notes. Waller drives Knight shoulder first into the steel ring post. Waller applies a half crab on the top turnbuckle. Waller hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Waller applies another half crab. Waller repeatedly stomps on Knight’s back. Waller with an Elbow Drop. Waller with a Springboard Elbow Drop for a two count. Knight decks Waller with a back elbow smash. Waller pulls Knight down to the mat. Waller goes for another Springboard Elbow Drop, but Knight ducks out of the way. Knight sends Waller tumbling to the floor. Waller goes for The Roll Through Stunner, but Knight counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Knight ducks a clothesline from Waller. Knight unloads a flurry of jabs. Waller reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Knight ducks another clothesline from Waller. Knight with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Knight kicks Waller in the gut. Knight drops Waller with The DDT for a two count. Waller with a forearm smash. Waller with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Knight Powerslams Waller. Knight delivers The YEAH Elbow. Knight connects with The BFT to pickup the victory.

Winner: LA Knight via Pinfall

– We get a video recap of Solo Sikoa destroying John Cena at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman and Solo will be on the show next week.

– Austin Theory and Grayson Waller tried to pick a fight with Kevin Owens because he was poking fun at them with the telestrator. That lead us to a massive brawl. Owens absolutely acknowledged that he would get suspended.

Jimmy Uso Promo

LA Knight, you say you’re not done with The Bloodline. Cool because I’m not done with you. You want me next week? YEET! Tribal Chief, what’s up? No YEET!

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Damage CTRL w/Dakota Kai In A 6-Woman Tag Team Match

Bianca BelAir and Bayley will start things off. BelAir dropkicks Bayley. BelAir bodyslams Bayley. BelAir with a Handspring MoonSault for a two count. Bayley regroups on the outside. BelAir with The Slingshot Pescado. BelAir is fired up. Charlotte kicks Iyo and Kairi off the ring apron. Team Bianca has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Charlotte unloads a flurry of chops to Iyo. Iyo ducks a clothesline from Charlotte. Charlotte with a Fallaway Slam. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Charlotte with a single leg takedown. Iyo avoids The Figure Eight. Kairi and BelAir are tagged in. BelAir with a running shoulder tackle. BelAir with clubbing blows to Kairi’s back. BelAir with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Kairi side steps BelAir into the turnbuckles. BelAir buries her shoulder into the midsection of Kairi. BelAir sends Iyo bouncing off the announce table. BelAir with a forearm smash. Kairi blocks another suplex from BelAir. Kairi slams the right shoulder of BelAir on the top rope. Damage CTRL delivers The High Low on the ring apron.

Kairi goes into the cover for a one count. Kairi repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. Kairi with The Sliding D. Kairi with a Flying Forearm for a two count. Kairi brings BelAir to the corner. Iyo with a back elbow smash. Bayley tags herself in. Bayley repeatedly stomps on BelAir’s chest. Bayley is raining down haymakers. BelAir is displaying her fighting spirit. Bayley drives BelAir back first into the turnbuckles. BelAir launches Bayley over the top rope. BelAir rocks Bayley with a forearm smash. BelAir dumps Kairi out of the ring. Kairi wisely pulls Charlotte off the apron. Kairi runs Charlotte into the steel ring steps. Bayley tees off on BelAir. BelAir is fingertips away from Asuka. BelAir with forearm shivers. Bayley tugs on BelAir’s ponytail. BelAir drops Bayley with The Spinebuster.

Asuka ignores the tagout from BelAir. Asuka blinds BelAir with the mist. Asuka delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Asuka starts hugging Kairi. Bayley is completely shocked. Damage CTRL starts hugging Asuka. Charlotte drops Kairi with The Big Boot. Charlotte rocks Asuka with a forearm smash. Damage CTRL gangs up on Charlotte which forces the disqualification. After the match, all hell starts breaking loose in the ring. Shotzi Blackheart joins the fray. Bayley drops Shotzi with The Rose Plant. Asuka with a Roundhouse Kick to Charlotte. Iyo connects with The MoonSault. BelAir starts swinging at everything that moves. The numbers are just too much for BelAir. Kairi nails BelAir with The Spinning Back Fist. Kairi plants BelAir with The Insane Elbow. Damage CTRL and Asuka stands tall over BelAir, Charlotte and Shotzi to close the show.

Winner: Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair and Asuka via Disqualification

