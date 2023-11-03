WWE SmackDown Results 11/3/23

Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Roman Reigns & LA Knight Segment

LA Knight: Let me talk to you. Nearly 1,200 days, my god, that’s impressive. But what’s more impressive is how quickly 1,200 days can come to an end, let’s go back and rewind your mind, a bit. Just last week, what happened? Roman Reigns comes on down here, said, oh, well, I’m going to give LA Knight a spear, right? Nah-Nah. Tribal Chief gets his head dropped on the business end of a BFT. And guess what? Tomorrow at Crown Jewel, it goes no different. He finds himself dropped on the mat, and don’t get lost in the sauce right now, because here is what this is. This is a hostile takeover, make no mistake about it. I’m coming to take over everything that you stand for, everything that you think you’ve owned for the last three years. That WWE Championship has no chance, but to come home with me. And it will be the end of Roman’s reign, yeah. But let’s go ahead and come all around.

Roman Reigns: Typically, I would tell this irrelevant town to acknowledge me, but they know exactly who I am. But I can’t say the same for you. I thought after all this time, it was very clear who the tribal chief is, but I don’t think you understand. So, I’m going to introduce myself, one time only. I’m, Roman Reigns. I am The Tribal Chief, The Head Of The Table. And I am the face of the WWE. A lot has changed around here. I take my time to leave, and I expect people to step up, but I didn’t think it was going to be you. But you did something to catch the attention of these people. You managed your time wisely and got all of these people on your side. I give you credit for that. It’s not easy in this day and age. Go ahead, chant his name, because this is the last night that’s going to happen. Like I said, I’ve advanced this business. It seems like you’re trying to set us back. I pushed us forward. All the way to the big screens. What do the kids say these days? What do they call it? Cinema.

You’re damn right, I’m the star, everybody knows that, the true megastar. I’ve turned this industry into a multi-billion-dollar industry. I’ve done everything you can do. And what is that you’ve done? What have you done around here for the past few months? The only thing you’ve done is get these people to chant your name, and what, cosplay a redneck version of my cousin. That’s done now. This little dream you’re living, it’s over. This is my reality. This is my island of relevancy. So, take this night and enjoy it, because tomorrow, I’m going to smash you. We are going to end you. They’re going to stop chanting your name. They won’t even know who you are. You’ll disappear, because when I’m done, we are going to leave you in the desert. And don’t worry, you won’t be the last one.

LA Knight: You know what? You feel pretty unbeatable, don’t you? I mean, let’s face it, you have beaten everybody, haven’t you? You have beat just about everyone that’s stood in front of you. But you don’t understand, I’m not coming at you from the same angle everybody is. You don’t understand, I’m not here to finish something. You don’t understand, I’m here to start something. YEAH! I am here to start the LA Knight era. So, if you want to talk about cosplaying, tomorrow I’m going to cosplay the guy kicking your ass at Crown Jewel. Matter of fact, I’m not going to cosplay it, I’m just going to live it. You want to come in here and talk about megastars. I’ll tell you what, man, you have done an amazing job, you damn near made yourself a megastar. Only because you hold that title. I made myself a megastar because I live it every damn day. So, I’m going to put it you like this. You talk about leaving me in the desert, I don’t do warning shots, so make sure when you take your shot, make sure you leave me, make sure I’m done. Because if you don’t, I will come back and I will find you. And the only bloodline that will be visible will be running right down between your eyes, and you hear them saying, and new WWE Champion, LA Knight.

First Match: Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory w/Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller joins the commentary team for this match. Owens is playing mind games with Theory. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Theory backs Owens into the turnbuckles. Theory shoves Owens. Theory uses the ropes as a shield. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Theory ducks a clothesline from Owens. Owens kicks Theory in the gut. Theory scrambles out of the ring. Theory drives Owens back first into the ring apron and the edge of the announce table. Theory rolls Owens back into the ring. Theory stomps on Owens chest. Theory transitions into a ground and pound attack. Theory with a forearm smash. Theory transitions into a corner mount. Owens rocks Theory with a forearm smash. Owens with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens clotheslines Theory over the top rope. Owens taunts Waller. Owens with a running clothesline. Owens with a Running Senton Splash on the floor. Owens has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Owens slams Theory’s head on the announce table. Owens continues to bicker with Waller. Theory slams Owens head on the top rope. Theory drives Owens face first into the steel ring post. Theory delivers a chop block. Theory with a big forearm smash for a two count. Theory poses for the crowd. Owens blocks The A-Town Down. Owens whips Theory across the ring. Owens goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Theory lands back on his feet. Theory denies The Stunner. Theory lands another forearm. Theory drops Owens with The Roll Through Blockbuster for a two count. Theory repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Theory is choking Owens with his knee. Theory with a corner clothesline. Theory is throwing haymakers at Owens. Theory puts Owens on the top turnbuckle. Theory goes for The SuperPlex, but Owens counters with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster. Owens hits The Pop Up PowerBomb. Owens connects with The Stunner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Owens via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Bianca BelAir. Cathy mentions that Bianca is trying to right a wrong in her match later tonight with Bayley. She has a lot of history with Bayley. And as talented as Bayley is, she just does too much. Damage CTRL made it personal when they injured her. She wants vengeance. Bianca gets into a big brawl with Damage CTRL. Nick Aldis and Kenny Dykstra had to break up the brawl.

– Logan Paul runs into Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits. He wants to remain humble before he knocks out Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel. Lashley is trying to teach The Profits about what it takes to be successful at any cost. B-Fab interrupts their conversation because she wanted to discuss business with Lashley.

Second Match: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

Shotzi Blackheart and Piper Niven will start things off. Blackheart with forearm shivers. Niven shoves Blackheart. Blackheart kicks Niven in the face. Niven catches Blackheart in mid-air. Niven drops Blackheart with a Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Niven stomps on Blackheart’s back. Niven applies The Cobra Clutch. Green tags herself in. Forearm/Short-Arm Clothesline Combination for a two count. Green hooks both legs for a two count. Green sends Blackheart to the corner. Green knocks Charlotte off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Charlotte. Green and Niven gangs up on Blackheart in the corner. Green tags in Niven.

Double Irish Whip. Blackheart with a knee lift to Niven. Blackheart decks Green with a back elbow smash. Blackheart with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackheart tags in Charlotte. Charlotte with a Flying Crossbody Block. Charlotte unloads a series of knife edge chops. Charlotte with The Exploder Suplex. Charlotte pops back on her feet. Niven reverses out of the irish whip from Charlotte. Charlotte kicks Niven in the face. Green runs interference. Charlotte rolls Niven over for a two count. Niven blocks The O’Connor Roll. Charlotte delivers The Big Boot to Niven. Green made the blind tag. Green dives over Charlotte. Charlotte connects with another Big Boot to pickup the victory.

Winner: Charlotte Flair & Shotzi Blackheart via Pinfall

John Cena & Solo Sikoa Segment

Paul Heyman: I’m wondering, how many of you realize that this is what they call the end of days for The Dr. Of Thuganomics, John Cena? It’s not the way I wanted it to be. This was not my fault. And don’t you dare blame your tribal chief, Roman Reigns. John Cena comes back to WWE, and who does he pick a fight with? The Bloodline. What the hell did you think we were going to do? Just sit around and let him do whatever he wants? No. I don’t pick up my phone and say, call Roman Reigns. No, you know what happens? Roman Reigns makes the call. Roman Reigns calls the shot. And what does he do, he turns to the enforcer, Roman Reigns turns to the sergeant at arms, Roman Reigns turns to our assassin, Roman Reigns turns to Solo. And let’s be clear on this, Solo does have a huge future in the WWE. Not just as an enforcer, but one day stepping up, when the time is right, to be the Tribal Chief. And you can’t become the tribal chief without victims at your feet. And there is no bigger victim, to be victimized than John Cena. Oh, John, you could have made it easy.

Solo Sikoa: Paul, why are you wasting your breath talking to them? We did not come out here to talk to them. We came here to talk to John Cena, face to face. John Cena, I’m pissed off that I have to wait till tomorrow to fight you. But I got orders from the tribal chief. And those orders were to give you this microphone, so you can say goodbye to them while you still can, because come tomorrow, you won’t be able to.

John Cena: That’s it? Do you realize who you’re in the ring with? We’ve been waiting for you to talk for over a year and that’s all you bring to the table? Oh, man, I can do this with half a voice and it’s only going to take 90 seconds to cook you. I’m going to say goodbye, but I’m not going to say goodbye to them, I’m going say goodbye for them. We all know that the only reason why you got a job here is because your cousin. And we all see you, homie, walking around thinking you’re some big bad ass enforcer, when you’re nothing more than a bargain basement TAZ rip off. So, do me a solid, Solo, tape your thumb up extra tight, because the only place it’s getting stuck up tomorrow is straight up your ass. Yeah, that’s about 90 seconds.

– Nick Aldis confronts Bayley. Aldis informs Bayley that Damage CTRL will be barred from ringside for tonight’s main event. Iyo Sky says that Bayley can handle it.

Third Match: Pretty Deadly vs. The Brawling Brutes In A Donnybrook Match

Brawling Brutes attack Pretty Deadly during their entrance. Holland with forearm shivers. Holland uppercuts Wilson. Butch chops Prince. Holland slams Wilson’s head on the ring apron. Pretty Deadly begs for mercy. Ten Beats Of The Bodhran. Butch with a basement dropkick on the apron. Butch with an X-Plex into the apron. Holland rocks Prince with a forearm smash. Butch pulls out a pair of shillelaghs from under the ring. Holland sends Prince nether regions first into the turnbuckles. Holland levels Prince with The Body Avalanche. Holland gets Prince tied up in the tree of woe. Holland with a Corner Spear. Holland with a Face Plant to Wilson. Holland is choking Wilson with the shillelagh. Butch with a running basement dropkick. Butch with a flying knee strike off the apron. Butch works on his joint manipulation game. Prince slams Butch’s head on the bar table. Prince with a Belly to Back Suplex. Holland responds with The Pounce on the floor.

Wilson rocks Holland with a forearm smash. Wilson drives Holland back first into the steel ring post. Prince with a Running Uppercut. Pretty Deadly rolls Holland back into the ring. Prince repeatedly stomps on Holland’s chest. Wilson is raining down haymakers. Holland intercepts two shillelagh shots. Holland with a Double Back Body Drop to the floor. Butch lands The Orihara MoonSault. Brawling Brutes has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Butch drops Prince with The Tornado DDT. Holland with The Alabama Slam into the trash can for a two count. Holland applies The Boston Crab. Butch gets Prince trapped in The Ankle Lock. Wilson uses Prince for leverage. Prince kicks Butch into the ringside barricade. Prince cracks Holland with a barstool. Pretty Deadly with a NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination for a two count.

Butch unloads a flurry of chops. Prince dumps Butch face first on the top rope. Prince with a running back elbow strike. Prince kicks Holland in the face. Holland Powerslams Prince. Wilson kicks Holland in the gut. Wilson with a Modified CodeBreaker. Butch SuperKicks Wilson. Butch with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wilson responds with an Inside Out Lariat. Butch snaps Wilson’s fingers. Wilson dodges The Running Boot. Prince nails Butch with the shillelagh. Wilson rolls Butch over for a two count. Holland PowerBombs Prince through the table on the floor. Butch delivers The Brogue Kick for a two count. Holland pulls out another table from under the ring. Wilson exits the ring. Wilson side steps Holland into the kegs at ringside. Butch slaps Wilson in the chest. Wilson blocks The SuperPlex. Prince smashes a beer bottle over Butch’s head. Pretty Deadly connects with The Avalanche Spilt Milk through the table to pickup the victory.

Winner: Pretty Deadly via Pinfall

– Nick Aldis was having a conversation with Paul Heyman. Heyman wants to offer Aldis some wisdom. Aldis tells Heyman to make it quick. Heyman says that LA Knight is going to need a lot of medical attention tomorrow. He’s been around Samoans for a very long time and claims that tomorrow will be the most savage version of Roman Reigns we will ever see.

Rey Mysterio & Logan Paul’s Crown Jewel Weigh-In

Nick Aldis: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the official weigh-in for the WWE United States Championship Match at Crown Jewel, between the challenger, Logan Paul, and the champion, Rey Mysterio. At this time, allow me to introduce to you, the challenger, Logan Paul. And at this time, please welcome the champion, WWE Hall Of Famer, Rey Mysterio. Okay, now, gentlemen, as we discussed, each one of you step on the scale. We’ll start with the challenger, Logan Paul.

The Measurements

Logan Paul: 213

Rey Mysterio: 175

Both men have an intense standoff. Rey wants Logan to back up his big talk. Logan calls Rey a dead-beat dad. Logan says that he’s full of ambition and passion. Logan pats Rey on his forehead. Aldis reminds both gentlemen about the no contact rule. Rey says that he wants to make one thing perfectly clear. Rey proceeds to slap Logan in the face and attacks him with the microphone to end the segment.

Fourth Match: Bianca BelAir vs. Bayley

Checkout Episode 385 of The Hoots Podcast