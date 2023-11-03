Matt Hardy is the latest industry star to weigh in on Ric Flair signing with AEW.

The Broken One spoke about the Nature Boy’s newest venture during the latest edition of his Extreme Life podcast. This is what he had to say:

I’m good friends with Ric, I’ve always gotten along well with him. It’s really interesting. Honest to god, I just expected Ric was there through Sting’s final match and his retirement, which is what, four months? I figured that was the run that Ric was gonna do, and then he would be finished. He’s doing something with his Woo Energy drink as well. But lo and behold, he has signed for years, so it’s gonna really interesting to see how that very opinionated and very outspoken AEW fanbase react to him as time goes on. It’s gonna be really, really interesting.

Hardy wasn’t the only one to weigh in on Flair’s move to AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff says he is super happy that Flair gets to keep doing his thing on the latest edition of his podcast. You can read about that here.

