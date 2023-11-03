Alex Shelley comments on his recent injury.

The TNA (Impact) World Champion was forced to drop out of his scheduled appearances with GCW and Pro Wrestling Revolver, but it doesn’t look like he will be out of action for too long. Shelley provides an update with a new post on social media, where he apologized for having to miss his bookings.

It’s not much – I let @IMPACTWRESTLING handle big things. I just wanted to apologize to @GCWrestling_ and @PWRevolver fans for being advertised and having to cancel. I love both companies dearly and their fan bases, and if I could wrestle, I would.

In a separate post, Shelley revealed that he is still able to train and will happily continue to coach during this time, .

Train what you can train, fix what you can fix. Acute phase healing is painful, tissue remodeling takes time. I’m fortunate to be able to train (haven’t missed a workout yet) and I’ll be okay.

Check out Shelley’s posts below.

It’s not much – I let @IMPACTWRESTLING handle big things. I just wanted to apologize to @GCWrestling_ and @PWRevolver fans for being advertised and having to cancel. I love both companies dearly and their fan bases, and if I could wrestle, I would. — @Lx $helley (@AlexShelley313) November 3, 2023