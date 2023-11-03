Kevin Kelly looks back on his days doing commentary in ROH and working alongside Nigel McGuinness.

The AEW Collision play-by-play man spoke on this topic during a recent episode of the company’s Unrestricted podcast. Here is what he had to say about his ROH days and how much McGuinness helped him with his work.

Well, when Ring Of Honor started TV [in 2011], it was, who is going to do the show with Kevin? We had Adam Pearce, and it just didn’t work out with the hierarchy and it worked out better for him. So, okay, now who is going to be? All of the sudden, Nigel McGuinness’ name popped up, he popped up available. Perfect. Former ROH World Champion. Has he done television before? Well, he’s spoken on television before, but he’s never been a commentator. I stood in the ring, Frontier Fieldhouse, Chicago, Illinois, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, my color commentary partner is a former ROH World Champion.’ Everyone went, ‘Oh?’ Then I said, ‘From London, England’ and then they went [crazy]. Here he is, Nigel McGuinness, the place went crazy. Nigel comes out and sits down, puts the headset on, and we called four hours of TV the first night and it was great. He’s gotten just better since then, all of his time and experience doing television over the years. He’s become a master and is teaching me things and guiding me through a lot of this because he has a lot more recent television experience than I do.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly explained why he decided to leave NJPW and take an opportunity in AEW. You can check out the full interview below.

