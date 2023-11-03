Corey Graves is the latest to give his opinion on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE.

The star commentator appeared the Kurt Angle show to talk about the controversial Second City Saint, where he admitted that despite their falling out years ago he would happily welcome Punk back to WWE. He adds that at the end of the day he is a professional and is wiling to work with anyone.

Listen, Punk was always great to me when I was coming up, we were really really close. I’ve told the story of how I missed my son being born, Punk was in Pittsburgh at the time and was the first guy who held my son after he was born. We were tight. Fast forward a few years, I don’t really know what happened. We sort of fell out for one reason or another. I said some disparaging things, in a very public and unprofessional manner. We haven’t spoken since prior to then. At the end of the day, rather than sitting here and wasting everybody’s time. I’m a professional. I’m too old to hold grudges. I feel like whatever has happened is water under the bridge. I have a whole different life, I’m in a different place in my life than I was back when all that stuff went down. If it’s right for business, who am I to say no? I’m a pro at the end of the day. I would happily do whatever is needed and I would shake the man’s hand and move on and see what life holds.

Graves probably won’t be the last person to be asked about CM Punk. A report recently surfaced stating that WWE prepared its talent for Punk questions at the Fastlane premium live event press conference. You can read about that here.

