WWE superstar and former two-time world champion Drew McIntyre recently spoke about his ‘Broken Dreams’ theme song during a TikTok video. The Scottish Warrior had the song brought back for the 2022 Clash at the Castle premium live event in Cardiff, and lets the WWE Universe know that he plans to use it again in the future.

I see the Broken Dreams comments. I love it myself. I reference it all the time. We had it at Clash at the Castle in the UK, and they seemed to know all the words. So, when it comes back everybody better know the words. I will push for it and it will be there at some point.

Later, McIntyre shared details about the first time he heard the song.

The first time I used it was the first night I heard it. I remember, I was given a song previously that I didn’t love. I don’t know where I got the balls to say, ‘I don’t love this song,’ but they changed it and came up with a new one. I remember standing by Vince [Vince McMahon] during the day as I heard it for the first time and he said, ‘Congratulations.’ I was shown the graphics, it was like a horror movie for the intro and then it kicked in and I walked out. After watching the entrance after the show that night, I thought, ‘This is pretty freaking cool. I’ve finally arrived.’ I finally felt like a WWE Superstar.

McIntyre challenges Seth Rollins for the WWE world heavyweight title at tomorrow’s Crown Jewel premium live event.