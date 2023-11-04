Matchcard and Predictions:

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre: McIntyre has quietly rebuilt his character over the past few months and his progression has made for great television. Rollins has been on quite the run with his championship reign and Drew seems as good a guy as anyone to dethrone him. It seems WWE and Triple H are very high on Rollins, though. Prediction: Rollins retains. (There may be a different champion by the end of the night)

Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Zoey Stark: This is a filler match as there is no real story besides wanting to be the “baddest woman” on the roster. This could be a fun match due to the size of the competitors and should make for fun, undercard stuff. Prediction: Ripley wins

John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa: Does John Cena still have it? The question posed by the man himself has added much intrigue to this match as it adds stakes for his career. Contemplating retirement already and losing could be the most interesting Cena’s character has been in quite some time and WWE clearly has high hopes for Sikoa. Prediction: Sikoa gets a massive win.

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair: Bianca Belair looks to regain her championship after Sky cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase just a few months ago. This should be a great match if given the time to breathe. Prediction: Iyo Sky retains .

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest: These men have clashed countless times in different variations over the past few months which leads to this match feeling a little rematch-esque. It feels like this is designed to give Cody a big win on a PLE to get him back on track to challenging Roman Reigns. Damian Priest could lose and still not lose much because he still has the briefcase and could become world champion at any moment. Possibly even later in the night? Prediction: Cody wins.

United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Logan Paul: The build to this has been quite cool to unfold with Paul calling Mysterio out after beating Dillon Danis. Mysterio has always been a star with huge crossover appeal and this could get some eyeballs on the product. Prediction: Logan Paul wins his first championship.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight: The surprisingly quick uprising of LA Knight finally comes to a boiling point in his first world title match on Smackdown. This one was never in any doubt, but the question is: Can he perform in this role? This match is a test to see if LA Knight is a top guy or if he’s simply really good on the mic. Roman Reigns will pick up the victory, but it’ll be interesting to see if Knight rises to the occasion.



