– We go right to the ring and Samantha Irvin does the introductions as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos hit the ring – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Cole hypes tomorrow’s match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Usos take the mics to mostly boos, announcing that they are in your city. They hype tonight’s show and the biggest tag team match of all-time on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The music quickly interrupts and out comes Zayn and Owens. They play to the crowd from the stage for big cheers. Sami says The Usos are right about being one night away from the biggest tag team match in history, tomorrow night they will put an end to this once and for all.

Sami and Owens are in the ring now. They say tonight they are going to make sure there’s nothing unsaid between the two teams, so let’s lay it all out. Owens has something The Usos need to know. He’s actually conflicted about what he has to do tomorrow night. Owens goes on about the history and how The Usos were the first ones to make him feel welcome in WWE, his son played with them backstage, and Owens looked up to them… until they started doing their cousin’s bidding and he lost all respect. Owens tells them to look at him as he talks. Owens is fired up now as he talks about how they tried to end his career at the Royal Rumble. Part of him doesn’t want to do what he has to tomorrow… it’s not paranoia by The Usos as he and Sami are taking those titles.

The Usos say they did make Owens feel welcome because that’s how they are, but they have no love for Sami or Owens right now. The two sides go back & forth over blood, family and loyalty. Sami says they chose blood over loyalty when Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was never loyal to them. Sami says the weight of The Bloodline has always been on The Usos and he’s going to do one more favor for them – put them pout of their misery, take their titles and when they do, that’s the end, the end of Reigns and The Bloodline, all of it, then The Usos can go back to being just themselves, who everyone in the crowd and in the back loved… you just won’t have the titles with you.

Fans chant “Ucey!” now. The Usos stare them down and shake their heads no. Jey says no that’s not it… it’ll be the same as always – Sami and Owens will lose the big match, Owens will stab Sami in the back, and The Usos will do what they’ve been doing. The Usos go on hyping themselves as their music starts back up. They raise the titles in the air as the two teams face off, then The Usos exit the ring.

Montez Ford vs. Chad Gable vs. Ricochet vs. Erik

As The Usos are heading out, the music interrupts and out comes The Street Profits – Montez Ford with Angelo Dawkins, for this WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way preview. We go to commercial.

