– The Money In the Bank go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package welcoming fans back to the crowd.

– We’re live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas to mark WWE’s official return to the road after the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in early 2020. Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole announces 14,496 fans in attendance tonight.

– The music hits and out comes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to the stage. Fans pop big for Mr. McMahon. He takes the mic and asks everyone where the hell they’ve been. Vince then heads to the back.

The Usos and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Edge and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns makes his way out next to a pop and pyro. The Usos and Paul Heyman are with him. They head to the ring together. Reigns raises the title in the air as more pyro goes off.

The music stops and the fans boo Reigns and his crew. Out next are SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to a pop. WWE Hall of Famer Edge is out next to a massive pop as we open the show with six-man action. The two teams face off in the ring as we go to commercial.

Back fro the break and edge is about to start with Jimmy Uso but Jey attacks him from behind to start. Edge catches Jey and drops him face-first into the mat. Edge stares Reigns down and goes to work on Jey’s arm. Dominik tags in and works on the arm before quickly tagging Rey in for the double team. Rey gets jabbed with a right hand. Jimmy comes in but Rey takes him down by the arm. Edge tags back in and takes over, focusing on Jimmy’s arm. Rey and Edge double team Jimmy now for a big pop. Rey covers for 2 after the assisted springboard senton.

Dominik comes in for the double team, hitting a springboard moonsault as hid dad holds Jimmy down. Dominik grounds Jimmy by his arm as we see the Money In the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. Dominik and Jimmy trade shots now. Jey tags in but Dominik doesn’t see it. The Usos take Dominik out into their corner. Jey flies in with a big right hand. Reigns wants tagged in and Jey tags him as fans boo loudly.

Reigns drags Dominik to the floor and man-handles some, staring back at Edge. Reigns brings it back in for a snap suplex. Dominik kicks out at 2. Reigns rolls Dominik back to the floor as the boos continue. Reigns slams Dominik face-first into the announce table. Reigns goes for a powerbomb on top of the announce table and he nails it. Rey and Edge come over to check on Dominik as Reigns yells at the crowd for more boos. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dominik drops Jimmy with a DDT out of nowhere for a pop. They’re both down now. Jey and Edge tag in at he same time. Edge ducks and knocks Jimmy off the apron but Reigns avoids a shot. Edge drops Jey into the top turnbuckle. They end up on the floor and Reigns runs into a clothesline from Edge. They come back in and Edge blocks a Samoan Drop. Rey tags in and nails the flying senton to Jey, then a big tornado DDT for a 2 count as Jimmy makes the save.

Dominik sends Jimmy flying to the floor, then springboards out onto him with a big splash. Reigns launches Dominik into the ring post face-first. Jey and Rey go at it in the ring now. Rey drop Jey for 619 but Reigns intercepts him and drives him into the edge of the apron. Reigns stands tall as fans boo.

Reigns turns around to a big Spear on the floor from Edge. Rey rolls Jey for a 2 count in the ring. Jey kicks out, sending Rey into a forearm from Jimmy at the ropes from the floor. Jey rolls Rey right back up for the pin to win.

Winners: Roman Reigns and The Usos

– After the match, Rey argues with the referee until Jey attacks him. Dominik makes the save but The Usos beat The Mysterios down. Edge brings a steel char in and takes out The Usos with shots. Reigns runs in with a big Superman Punch to take Edge down as fans boo. Reigns takes the Universal Title and raises it in the air as the boos get louder. Fans chant “you suck!” now as Reigns notices Edge down next to him. Reigns grabs a chair and breaks the steel rod off it, the same on Edge has used as of late on The Usos. Edge comes with a big Spear out of nowhere to take Reigns down. Edge has the steel rod now. He applies the Crossface to Reigns, pulling back on Reigns and making him yell out. Reigns then begins to tap out. Edge finally breaks the hold and stands tall as his music hits. Edge grabs the title and raises it in the air for another pop. He then lays the title over Reigns as we go to replays.

– Still to come, Big E vs. King Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. Back to commercial.

