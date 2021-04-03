According to Showbuzz Daily, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew an average of 2.036 million viewers overnight, a decrease of 7.1% from the previous week’s show. They scored a 0.5 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was tied for #2 on the evening behind Shark Tank. The program featured a street fight main event as WWE continue to build towards WrestleMania 37.

Overall the program finished eighth in total viewership trailing behind Shark Tank, 20/20, MacGyver, Magnum P.I., The Blacklist, Dateline NBC, and Blue Bloods, which won the night with just under six million.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.