The following press release was issued announcing that the Game Show Network has struck a development deal with WWE Studios to develop new game formats with WWE stars as hosts. The news was first reported by Cablefax, and can be seen below.

Game Show Network announced a development deal with WWE Studios. The two will work together to develop new game formats and showcase WWE talent as hosts. Projects will be produced by WWE Studios for Game Show Network.

Previous WWE Studios projects include The Marine series, Walking Tall, Fighting With My Family, The 12 Rounds series, and much more.