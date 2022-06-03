Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live coverage and Viewing Party.

The following line-up was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* The New Day and Drew McIntyre vs. The Brawling Brutes in a rematch

* Backstage segment with Max Dupri

* Jinder Mahal vs. Humberto

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine new #1 contender to Ronda Rousey

* Madcap Moss and Happy Baron Corbin’s promo is set to go into a match

* Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos in the main event with the title on the line

* There will also be a video to hype Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes at Hell In a Cell

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage here. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* The go-home build for Hell In a Cell

* Madcap Moss returns for revenge on Happy Baron Corbin

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine the next #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, featuring Raquel Rodriguez, Xia Li, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Aliyah, Shotzi

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.