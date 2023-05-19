Several matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE SmackDown, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can join us at 8pm ET for our live coverage and Viewing Party via this link.

Below are additional spoiler links for tonight along with the line-up that was scheduled as of around 7pm ET:

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* Pretty Deadly vs. Ridge Holland and Butch. Pretty Deadly was to film some kind of chef-inspired vignette tonight

* Asuka vs. Zelina Vega. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is to be involved

* The Grayson Waller Effect with AJ Styles. A tarot card for AJ was produced to tease Styles vs. Karrion Kross

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon vs. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, involvement from Sheamus

* The Usos vs. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

* WWE SmackDown Spoiler Notes for Next Week’s Taped Go-Home Show

* WWE SmackDown Spoilers on The Bloodline, Debut Planned for Tonight, More

* Big Spoiler on WWE Plans for Austin Theory’s Next Challenger

* WWE SmackDown Spoiler Notes on a New Feud, Pretty Deadly and Kevin Owens

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the current announced line-up for tonight:

* Asuka vs. Zelina Vega

* LA Knight and Rick Boogs vs. The Street Profits

* Grayson Waller debuts The Grayson Waller Effect on SmackDown with guest AJ Styles

* Pretty Deadly’s Kit Wilson and Elton Prince debut on SmackDown vs. Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes

* The Usos vs. The LWO’s Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa come face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn ahead of Night of Champions title match

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.