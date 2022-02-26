Plans for matches and segments at tonight’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live SmackDown coverage and live Viewing Party.

The following plans were current as of 7pm ET:

* Ronda Rousey’s promo segment is scheduled to open the show, with SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair involved

* Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin is scheduled to be the first match. This was planned to be McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss, but WWE changed it this evening

* New WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will celebrate his title win, and Johnny Knoxville will be involved

* Xia Li vs. Natalya is planned

* Sasha Banks vs. Shotzi is planned

* The WrestleMania 38 contract signing for WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to close the show

