WWE SmackDown to Feature Tribute to The Undertaker

WWE has announced that a special tribute to The Undertaker will air during Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode.
SmackDown will also feature Drew Gulak vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles with the title on the line, WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman addressing Bray Wyatt, and Sheamus making a toast to Jeff Hardy.
Below is WWE’s full announcement on the tribute:
A special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this week on SmackDown
With the WWE Universe still buzzing over the final chapter of WWE Network’s groundbreaking documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride, SmackDown will feature a special “Tribute To The Undertaker” this Friday night.
As part of the special recognition, the astonishing Boneyard Match between The Deadman and AJ Styles will air on television for the first time. As Superstars, legends, celebrities and fans have expressed their support for the sports-entertainment icon, the blue brand now gets to share the same message: Thank you, Taker.
Join SmackDown in honoring The Undertaker and much more in another action-packed Friday night on FOX at 8/7 C.
Tomorrow on FOX.
A tribute to the legend. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/cK8Z12q1Bn
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 26, 2020
