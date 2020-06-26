Laredo Kid Wants Match With Kenny Omega, Tags AAA and AEW To Make It Happen

Lucha-libre superstar Laredo Kid took to Twitter recently to hype up a potential showdown against AEW’s Kenny Omega. Kid has stood across the ring from The Cleaner before as an opponent in six-man tag action, including at last year’s Fyter Fest, but the two have never faced off in singles-competition.

Kid writes, “Some people ask me if this match will be possible, I think only 2 companies could make it possible? @luchalibreaaa @AEWonTNT @TonyKhan.”

Check it out below.