It looks like there may not be a “Bidding War of 2024” after all.

Haus Of Wrestling is reporting via WWE sources that the company has had “zero talks” with the AEW World and ROH World Tag-Team Champion, and are of the belief that MJF has actually quietly re-signed with AEW already.

Additionally, the report claims that the idea Friedman is set to enter free agency imminently is a “false narrative,” and that he has actually inked a deal already that will see him remain with AEW through 2027.

“This is a completely in his head storyline,” one WWE source said.

Another source added, “1000%. I was told a while ago he is under a long-term deal, which is why they stopped pushing the 2024 stuff.”

