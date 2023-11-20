– Chris Jericho received ten stitches in his arm after hitting the ring steps hard over the weekend.

– The Young Bucks continued their transition into their new heel characters on Monday. As noted, the angle will be pushed on social media and possibly on TV by Brandon Cutler. In his latest post, Cutler noted that the Bucks are done with their Being The Elite digital series. “Sources close to Matt and Nick are telling me that they have officially finished up with Being The Elite,” Cutler wrote. Check out the post below.

Sources close to Matt and Nick are telling me that they have officially finished up with Being The Elite. pic.twitter.com/4o7HWV0fKw — Brandon Cutler (@BranCutler) November 20, 2023

– Dax Harwood also got lumped up in the AEW World Tag-Team Championship ladder match at the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night. The FTR member wrote on Twitter (X) that he split open his forehead and swelled his eye up. “I wonder what these business people in first class are thinking,” he said of his flight after the show. “Who cares?! We put our bodies through all of that to call ourselves the best. For the love of the game.” Check out the post below.