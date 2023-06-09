Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will feature more drama with The Bloodline as Jey Uso makes a big decision on who he’s running with – his brother Jimmy Uso or the rest of The Bloodline.

A new report from Better Wrestling Experience notes that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be live on tonight’s show. It was also indicated that Jey will “get a different chance to prove his worth” when he faces WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, who has been feuding with Sheamus.

It wasn’t clear if this match will take place tonight or in the next few weeks, but a Tag Team Gauntlet is being planned for SmackDown. The winners will go on to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

In other notes for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, the feud between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross will continue, while LA Knight will do guest commentary for one match.

Below is the current announced card for tonight’s SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will receive a new title belt in a WWE Women’s Championship Presentation

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Santos Escobar vs. Mustafa Ali

* Men’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Butch vs. Baron Corbin

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: Bayley vs. Mia Yim

* Women’s Money In the Bank Qualifier: IYO SKY vs. Shotzi

* How will The Usos react to what happened last week with The Bloodline?

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

