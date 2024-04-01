WrestleMania week is upon us as WWE prepares for its biggest show of the year this weekend in Philadelphia. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes ahead of the showcase of the immortals. Check it out below.

-WWE’s sponsorship with Logan Paul’s energy drink Prime kicks off this week. As a reminder, the Prime logo will be present on the ring.

-Fightful hasn’t heard anything about Grayson Waller & Austin Theory being removed from the tag team title match at WrestleMania 40.

-Expect some additions to WrestleMania this week, including more matches and stipulations.

-A lot of the content WWE is putting out on its Youtube channel was filmed a while back.

-The WrestleMania 40 stage is already being built.

-A number of talents from WWE will be doing media in New York this week to promote Mania 40.

-The biggest favorites at Mania are Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair according to BetOnline.