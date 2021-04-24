Mustafa Ali responded to a fan on Twitter and shared the backstory on how Daniel Bryan helped for his push early on in WWE.

The moment happened when he interrupted then WWE Champion Bryan in December 2018 on an episode of SmackDown. He wrote the following:

“Daniel Bryan goes ‘we need to invest in the future.’ They go ‘who do you have in mind.’ Bryan says ‘give me Ali.’ He may or may not have also called me a hot, young babyface.”