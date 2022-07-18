WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is waiting for the return phone call from the company.

Goldberg hasn’t wrestled since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber back in February, but he recently confirmed to The New York Post’s Joseph Staszewski that he is still under contract to WWE.

The loss to Reigns completed Goldberg’s obligation for the number of matches he signed on for, but he is still signed to a contract, and waiting to find out if and when there will be a next time WWE wants him back in the ring.

It was revealed that the 55 year old Goldberg needed shoulder surgery before the match with Reigns, and that he likely would go under the knife after the bout was over. However, Goldberg told The Post that he still has not gotten “cut on because you never know when the phone’s gonna ring.”

Goldberg said he’s in “pretty damn good shape right now” compared to where he was before.

“I’m still waiting for that one [call] to happen one of these days,” Goldberg said. “But I suppose you never retire in the wrestling world until you’re dead, so who knows.”

Goldberg also revealed how his shoulder was “absolutely destroyed over the past four or five years,” and that it was so bad he couldn’t pick up a 5 pound weight, but somehow he was “able to hide it from everybody.”

Goldberg thought he was going to need shoulder reattachment surgery, but he doesn’t believe that to be the case now after spending time working to rehab the injury. He started with a 1 pound weight and the weight of his arm, and is now back to shoulder pressing an 80 pound dumbbell again.

“I have worked my ass off day, after day, after day to get to a point where I feel almost normal again,” he said. “I just kind of needed that break. I needed the mental focus of understanding that surgery wasn’t an option at the time and I needed to put my ass to the grindstone.”

The loss to Reigns was Goldberg’s first in four months, and he had just a few weeks to train. He noted in this new interview that the more time he gets before stepping back in the ring again would be a plus. However, he has learned that it’s good to be prepared for a return at any moment, and not to expect a call that would give him more than a month or three weeks to get ready.

“Hey, I may never get the call, you never know,” Goldberg said. “But you bet your ass I’ll be ready.”

