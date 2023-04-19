Bray Wyatt is still not cleared to compete for WWE.

As noted, Wyatt was originally scheduled to wrestle Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 but the match was nixed due to Wyatt dealing with some sort of physical issue. Wyatt has not been at recent WWE TV tapings, and has not appeared since the February 27 RAW, where he was featured in a pre-taped segment.

In an update, a report from Ringside News notes that no one on the WWE creative team has any idea about Wyatt’s status, but they were told they will be informed when Wyatt is cleared.

It remains to be seen exactly why Wyatt is not cleared to compete, but the issue is serious enough that it has kept him out of the ring for a few months now.

On a related note, there’s also been no internal update on the status of Alexa Bliss. It was noted by Ringside News that Bliss’ name has not come up at all. She was in town for WrestleMania 39, but obviously not used.

As we’ve noted, Bliss has been away on a planned break since losing to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at the WWE Royal Rumble in January. She announced in late March that she underwent a procedure to have skin cancer removed, but did not say when she would be back in the ring. Bliss was unmasked on FOX’s The Masked Singer that same night, as seen here.

At one point WWE had plans for Bliss, Wyatt and Uncle Howdy to do something together at WrestleMania 39.

