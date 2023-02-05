Thanks to Faith Lipscomb for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Civic Center in Columbus, Georgia:

* Solo Sikoa and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso defeated Ridge Holland and Butch. Sikoa won for his team with a Samoan Spike to Holland

* Candice LeRae defeated Piper Niven with a roll-up

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Strowman got the pin with a powerslam to Vinci. Longest match of the night but not too bad

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER retained over Sheamus. Great match, GUNTHER won with a roll-up. GUNTHER attacked after the match but Sheamus fought back and landed a Brogue Kick

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair retained over Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat. Flair won with the Figure 8 on Deville

Intermission

* Bray Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Lights Out Street Fight. Wyatt won with Sister Abigail for the pin

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair retained over Bayley by DQ when WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY interfered. Becky Lynch made the save to set up the next match

* Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair defeated Bayley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY. Lynch pinned SKY for the win

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins in the main event. Second best match next to Sheamus and GUNTHER. Cody won with CrossRhodes for the pin. Rhodes gave a post-match speech and thanked everyone for coming

