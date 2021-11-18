Bianca Belair is looking ahead to launching her own clothing line.

Montez Ford of The Street Profits recently joined Mack Mania, part of The Ringer Wrestling Show, to promote Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series event. Ford was asked about one of the hobbies his wife Belair has, and if she’s thought about expanding into the world of fashion. Ford talked about how they took his kids to see the “Cruella” movie and that inspired Belair.

“Most definitely,” Ford said. “She’s very into wardrobe design, costume design. I remember, we and the kids went to go see Cruella. And in that movie, obviously, she’s this big fashion designer. And I remember how inspired she (Bianca) was by that movie. But she’s been like that for as long as I’ve known her. And she definitely wants to take it and turn it into what they did in the movie, and eventually come out with her own customized designer clothes and line.

“She’s already made, for gear, she’s got tons of gear she hasn’t worn yet. She’s actually made me some stuff that I haven’t worn yet, like pants and suits and different stuff. I’ve got my own personal tailor. It’s great man, it’s dope. She definitely wants to expand and eventually do something where she’s doing some Louis Vuitton and Gucci type. I think she’s already on that level when she crafts it herself. She sees something or she has an image in her head, and she goes and makes it happen. It’s a gift man.”

Belair and Ford were engaged to be married in June 2017, and then tied the knot on June 23, 2018.

Stay tuned for more.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.