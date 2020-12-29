Charly Caruso, The New Day and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth paid tribute to Brodie Lee (Jon Huber, fka Luke Harper) during Monday’s new edition of RAW Talk on the WWE Network.

Lee passed away at the age of 41 on Saturday due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. The RAW Talk segment opened with Woods, referring to their friend by Luke Harper and Brodie Lee, remembering him as a fantastic person and recalling how important he was to everyone in WWE.

“If you never got the pleasure of meeting him, he was a fantastic human who did so much for this industry,” Woods said of Lee. “The lives that he touched and the way he made people feel… whether you were a wrestler, whether you worked on the crew, whether you were in catering, whether you were a fan.

“He is someone who isn’t just extremely important to me, but extremely important to everyone in this company, and we just really are gonna miss him, a lot. So, we love you, and we wish we could see you.”

There was then an emotional embrace between Truth, Kingston and Woods. Kingston continued and revealed how he and Lee bonded with their kids during WrestleMania Weekend.

“You’ve seen all the posts online on social media – he was an amazing father, it was one of the most admirable traits about him,” Kofi said. “We had so many stories back and forth about our kids because they’re kind of cut from the same cloth, we got a couple of wild boys. You know? So every WrestleMania they would always get together, they called themselves The New Day Kids, you know, and they just… it was just an amazing feeling to share that bond with him.

“You know, like you said, we’ve been seeing all the posts on social media and just see how many lives he touched in the business, in the ring, but more importantly, outside of the ring with all the family stuff. Like Woods said, he’s going to be dearly missed, his presence is going to be missed, and yeah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy.”

Woods then called on everyone to just take a second and remember Lee.

“We just want to make sure everybody takes a second,” Woods said. “You know, take a second, remember him for the man that he was, and the legacy that he leaves. Just keep him in your thoughts.”

As noted, this week’s RAW on the USA Network opened with a graphic “in memory” of Lee. There were other Brodie tributes during RAW, from WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, Alexa Bliss and Tom Phillips. Despite those tributes, Impact Wrestling star Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) took to Twitter after the show and called WWE out for their lack of attention to Lee’s passing. You can click here to see Myers’ comments, and you can click here to see the various RAW tributes to Lee.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video of Brodie being discussed on RAW Talk

