As noted before, MLW star Séptimo Dragón was in a motorcycle accident on Sunday. MLW announced that Dragón was rushed to a local hospital following the accident on Sunday in Mexico.

In an update, Dragón was said to be in “bad shape” at one point, but underwent emergency surgery on Sunday. Dragón came out of surgery on Monday and was listed in stable condition at last word, according to MasLucha.com.

It was also reported by Más Lucha that a group of wrestlers in Mexico are trying to raise money to help with Dragón’s medical expenses. Furthermore, Dragón’s family has released a bank account number for fans who would like to donate money for his recovery. They are also seeking blood type A+ donations at Medical City Hospital in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Stay tuned for more on Dragón’s condition. You can see the related tweets from Más Lucha below:

Se solicita sangre tipo A+ en el Hospital Ciudad Médica de Irapuato, Guanajuato, para apoyar a Séptimo Dragón pic.twitter.com/jrIGTN9tkz — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) December 28, 2020

Esta es la cuenta bancaria para apoyar a Séptimo Dragon, quien sufrió un accidente y entró a cirugía pic.twitter.com/iUKId0LjI6 — Más Lucha (@mas_lucha) December 28, 2020

