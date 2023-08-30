The pro-wrestling world continues to mourn the loss of former world champion Bray Wyatt, who tragically died six days ago at the age of 36. WWE held a tribute show for the Eater of Worlds on last week’s SmackDown, and now they’ve released a new 35-minute video on Youtube of the roster sharing some of their favorite Wyatt stories.

The video description reads, “Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and others reflect on the incredible impact Bray Wyatt had on their lives, careers and WWE.”

Check it out below.