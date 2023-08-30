Impact Wrestling has announced a big champion vs. champion match for the upcoming 1000th episode special.

Impact World Champion Alex Shelley will defend his title against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel at Impact 1000. It appears this will be a match in a new feud between The Motor City Machine Guns and new Impact World Tag Team Champions The Rascalz.

This is apparently the fourth career match between the two tag team stars. Miguel defeated Shelley at the May 13, 2022 Impact TV tapings in their first meeting. Miguel then retained his PWR Remix Title over Shelley on June 11, 2022 at The Wrestling Revolver’s Stranger Things, and Shelley won that same title from Miguel in an Iron Man match on November 12, 2022 at PWR’s Smoke ‘Em If Ya Got ‘Em event.

The World Title match at Impact 1000 looks to be a part of a new feud with The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Rascalz. Sunday’s Emergence pay-per-view saw Miguel and Zachary Wentz capture the Impact World Tag Team Titles from Subculture. Chris Sabin then faced Wentz at Monday’s TV tapings, in a match to air this Thursday, and it looks like . You can find full spoilers from Monday at this link. The Motor City Machine Guns faced off with The Rascalz in 2020 for Impact, in 2022 for The Wrestling Revolver, and earlier this year for Prestige Wrestling. The Rascalz combo of Miguel and Wentz has faced The Guns only twice, and never in Impact. Shelley and Sabin defeated Miguel and Wentz at TWR’s Sunday FunBey event on August 21, 2022, and then again at Prestige’s Black Sunshine event on June 18 of this year. The two 2020 Impact matches with The Guns vs. The Rascalz saw Wentz team up with a former member of the group – WWE NXT’s Wes Lee (fka Dezmond Xavier). Sabin and Shelley defeated Xavier and Wentz at Slammiversary on July 18, 2020, then again on the September 8, 2020 Impact episode to retain the Impact World Tag Team Titles.

The 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road show. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory on Saturday, October 21. This is the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000:

* The return of Feast or Fired with competitors TBA

* The return of Ultimate X with competitors TBA, this looks to be the 50th Ultimate X in company history

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky) and others TBA will appear on the episode

* Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong will wrestle her first match since 2020, opponent TBA

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA

* Impact World Champion Alex Shelley defends against Impact World Tag Team Champion Trey Miguel

