IMPACT Wrestling has a new home in Las Vegas.

The promotion had been running out of Sam Town’s Live in Sin City, but have found a new home in 2024. According to PW Insider, IMPACT will be debuting at the Palms Casino starting with its Hard To Kill pay-per-view this January.

A new Vegas location was hinted at in the recent report we shared about IMPACT making some massive upgrades to its production. You can read about that here.