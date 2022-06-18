On Saturday, WWE presented the very first episode of The SmackDown Lowdown, which is just Talking Smack but with a new name.

The show has the same format as there are two panelists recapping the previous night’s episode of SmackDown while three Superstars are being interviewed backstage.

Today’s show featured Raquel Rodriguez, Madcap Moss, and Drew McIntyre.

This comes after WWE recently filed to trademark The SmackDown Lowdown. Talk Smack first premiered in 2016 and has been hosted by the likes of Renee Young, Daniel Bryan, Kayla Braxton, Paul Heyman, and others.