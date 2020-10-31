The WWE ThunderDome received top honors for Virtual Fan Experience of the year at the 2020 SPORTEL Awards.

The 2020 SPORTEL Awards were held this past Tuesday in Monaco. The Famous Group, who WWE partnered with to create The ThunderDome, received the prestigious Digital Prize for Virtual Fan Experience, for their work with The ThunderDome.

The Famous Group also won the Promotion Programme Prize for their “Deadly Challenges” campaign with the NBA’s Boston Celtics. TFG issued a press release and mentioned WWE being the best at what they do.

“We are so incredibly honored to be recognized with two SPORTEL Awards,” said TFG Executive Vice President Andrew Isaacson. “While it’s humbling to have our work selected as the best among so many outstanding organizations in each category, the true reward for us comes in knowing that our clients are successful in reaching their goals. We’re thankful to be able to work with organizations like the Boston Celtics and WWE, among many others, and their passion to be the best at what they do only further motivates us to push the boundaries. None of this would be possible without the amazing partners that we’re fortunate to work with, making us look good along the way.”

The TFG press release also noted the following on The ThunderDome: “For WWE Thunderdome, after World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) developed the concept for the look and feel of the Thunderdome, The Famous Group worked alongside WWE to create a live virtual fan experience that has never been seen before, bringing fans into the arena for multiple events even when they couldn’t be there physically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The SPORTEL Awards released a video for The ThunderDome, which you can see below. The clip features an interesting behind-the-scenes look at the crew and moderators that run the ThunderDome and make it work each week.

.@WWE #ThunderDome received top honors for Virtual Fan Experience at this year’s prestigious @sportel_awards. The SPORTEL Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in sports video presentation. pic.twitter.com/5ptznLkefE — WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) October 30, 2020

