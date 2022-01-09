WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best moments between Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, who have proven to be a dominant duo throughout their years together in WWE. Check out the full list below.

WWE announced yesterday that Sasha Banks would be out of action for 6-8 weeks with a foot injury suffered at a house show last weekend. The Boss has since taken to Twitter writing, “Enjoy it ladies cause when I come back, I’m coming back… for everything. 30 women just got real lucky!”