WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments of Brock Lesnar using a weapon in his career with the company. Watch below as the Beast batters his opponents with steel chairs, kendo sticks, steel steps, and more.

Former Universal champion Kevin Owens responded to a fan on Twitter who shared footage of the Prizefighter taking on Johnny Gargano during the 2013 PWG BOLA tournament. Owens writes, “That match changed my career and my life.”