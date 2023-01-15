WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the best wins in the career of current SmackDown women’s champion, Charlotte Flair. The list includes The Queen defeating Trish Stratus, ending Asuka’s streak at WrestleMania, winning the Royal Rumble and more. Check it out below.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle took to Twitter to remember winning the WWE world title after surviving a 20-Man Battle Royal on SmackDown. His tweet reads, “Exactly 17 years ago, I won the World Championship on Smackdown in a 20 man Battle Royal.”