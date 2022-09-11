WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the most incredible feats of strength from WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg. The list includes the former two-time Universal champion Jackhammering the Giant, bench pressing Scott Steiner, spearing Chris Jericho through a barricade, and more. Check it out below.

WWE has also released the most “must-see” Instagram photos of the week from your favorite WWE superstars.This includes snapshots of the Judgement Day, Theory, The Miz & Maryse, Natalya, Gunther, Otis, Damage CTRL, and more. Check it out below.