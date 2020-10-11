WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring some of the most jaw dropping faction member reveals in company history. The list includes Cedric Alexander joining Hurt Business, Triple H betraying X-Pac to join the Corporation, CM Punk becoming a NEXUS member, Roderick Strong joining the Undisputed Era, and more.

WWE also release a behind the scenes look from the upcoming episode of WWE “Day Of” along with the following excerpt: “Charlotte Flair gets emotional during the 2016 WWE Draft upon learning that she will no longer be on the same brand as her best friend Becky Lynch in this excerpt from WWE The Day Of, available now on the Free Version of WWE Network.”