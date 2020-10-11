On yesterday’s edition of WWE Talking Smack rising star Bianca Belair appeared to discuss being drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, a move that will be taking her away from Raw and husband Montez Ford. The E-S-T states that she’ll always be Ford’s biggest fan, but that she’s ready to carve her own legacy into the WWE industry. Highlights are below.

Whether they’ve discussed being split up from the draft:

Yeah, of course we’ve discussed it. You know, my husband, he’s a Tag Team Champion on Monday Night Raw, and we love to spend time together and work together. But at the same time, you know, I’m his biggest cheerleader. He’s my biggest cheerleader, but tonight, it’s about me. I got drafted to SmackDown and I’m ready to get going. So it’s going to work out regardless.

Says it’ll work out either way:

I mean, yeah, of course. Like, if he stays on Raw, that does give me a chance to stand on my own and show who I am. But at the same time, if he’s on SmackDown, I feel like… it works either way. It works either way.

Talking Smack can be found on the WWE Network.

(H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)