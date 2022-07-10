WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring some of the best disguises in the career of R-Truth. Check out the full list of some of the multi-time 24/7 champion’s funniest disguises of all time.

Triple H took to Twitter to share a moment the NXT UK roster had with a very special fan named Honey. The Game writes, “Every @WWE Superstar owes their success to our fans. Honey, YOU are the embodiment of not only #WeAreNXTUK but the entire WWE Universe. Thank you for your dedication, your passion, and for showing everyone what a true superstar is!”