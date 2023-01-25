WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from the 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw. The list includes the Undertaker’s encounter with Bray Wyatt, Kurt Angle joining up with DX, Brock Lesnar returning and more. Check it out below.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page was one of the many legend who appeared at Raw XXX. The Master of the Diamond Cutter took a photo with rising WWE star Austin Theory, who successfully defended the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley on Raw.